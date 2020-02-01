Philthy Rich Puts On For Oakland On "Hometown Hero"

Philthy Rich released the single, "Hometown Hero" recently but now, he's back with a brand new project of the same name. Laced up with sixteen tracks in total, the Oakland native's new project arrives months after his last project, Big 59. His latest project includes some heavy hitters such as Money Man, Jack Boy, and Z Money who are among the talent that appear on the tracklist.

Peep the tracklist and his new project below.

1. Big Dawg

2. Hard Times

3. KillZone Gelato 59

4. The Grind ft. Lil Jairmy

5. All Cap f. Rich The Factor

6. Exit Route

7. Hometown Hero

8. Self Made

9. Heart Colder ft. Money Man

10. Run Down ft. Rucci

11. Lambo Truck

12. High Fashion

13. My Pain

14. Cartier Vintage ft. Z Money

15. Dream Dead ft. Rio Da Yung OG

16. Hard Earned ft. Money Man, Jack Boy, TEC & G.T.