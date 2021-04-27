Philthy Rich Heads To Texas On "Weekend In Houston"

Coming straight out of Oakland, CA, Philthy Rich has been putting his city on his back everywhere he goes. The rapper's coming off of a highly productive 2020 that included the release of several projects including Real Hate. The rapper's maintained that momentum throughout 2021 but he's also been expanding beyond California. Just a few months ago, he highlighted the extraordinary talent out of Michigan on Welcome To Detroit.

This week, the rapper offered his latest Texas-inspired project titled, Weekend In Houston. The three-song project highlights both the legends that came out of H-Town and some current faces. Slim Thug, Lil Flip Maxo Kream, Sauce Walka, and Rizzo Rizzo are among the names attached to the short tracklist.

Check out Philthy Rich's new project Welcome To Houston below.