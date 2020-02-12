Philly's SimxSantana Places Bid To Be Next Up With "Cannabis"

Every now and then, we get to witness a DIY music video blow up on YouTube and propel a rapper to stardom. Once the clip crosses the threshold of a few million views, record label execs get to turning their heads and pulling out their checkbooks. Columbia Records won the bid for Philadelphia's SimxSantana after his song, "FLEXIN N' FLASHIN", started bubbling over the summer. The 19-year-old is now riding that steam into his first release of 2020, "Cannabis".

SimxSantana approaches the sparse beat with high-energy delivery and wavy flows. He already secured the co-signs of two of his city's most respected rappers, Meek Mill and Lil Uzi Vert, so we know things are only going up from there.

A press release details that SimxSantana is spending loads of time in the studio, putting together his mixtape. “I want it to be fun,” he said of the forthcoming project. “The streets of Philly aren’t fun. People from outside might think so. But our people know. So I want people to hear my music and escape through it.”

Quotable Lyrics

I just took off with this shit

I’m my own boss with this bitch

You get lost in the ditch

So don’t talk out your lips