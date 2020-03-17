Long time Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers is reportedly taking his talents to the AFC South, following his 16-year run on the West Coast. According to NFL insider Matt Miller, a source close to the situation claims that Rivers to the Indianapolis Colts is "all but done."

During an interview with CBS Sports last month, Chargers running back Melvin Gordon explained why he felt the Colts, a team with a top tier offensive line, are the best fit for Rivers.

"I think he'll go to the Colts. I don't know, that's just my thought. He has Nick (Sirianni) there, the (OC), he came from here. They run the same playbook, so it'd be easy, he could come right in....That's probably the best fit."

Nick Sirianni, who spent five seasons alongside Rivers as a member of the Chargers, is the current offensive coordinator for the Colts. Furthermore, Rivers has some familiarity with Colts head coach Frank Reich as well. Reich spent three seasons with the Chargers from 2013-2015, including a season as a quarterback coach and two as the offensive coordinator.

Rivers, 38, ranked fourth in the NFL in passing yards last season with 4,615 but he also threw 20 interceptions to his 23 touchdowns, as the Chargers finished the year with a 5-11 record. The Colts, meanwhile, finished 7-8 with Jacoby Brissett under center, following the unexpected retirement of Andrew Luck.

