Yesterday, it was revealed that the Los Angeles Chargers and Philip Rivers would be parting ways after a 16-year partnership. Rivers has been the backbone of that franchise for a long time although it's clear the two would be better off apart. At 38 years old, Rivers still has some gas left in the tank and will be entering free agency where he hopes to become a starter for a contending team.

In a recent interview, Rivers spoke on how much longer he hopes to play. Unsurprisingly, Rivers only wants to play for a few more years as he realizes his play will continue to decline. Regardless, he hopes to play well enough to earn himself a second season with whichever team he signs to.

“I can say for certain that if I’m playing, it’s a two-year maximum,” Philip Rivers said per The Los Angeles Times. “Whoever the suitors are, I think that would be their hope as well. Because you never know how it goes. Shoot, if we stink it up after one year, I’m probably done. If we play really good, they’ll probably want to go again.”

Rivers will have a big decision to make in March so stay tuned as we will be sure to bring you the latest on his situation. Let us know where you'd like to see Rivers land next season.