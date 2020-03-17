Philip Rivers will forever be considered a legend in the state of California. While he never won the Chargers franchise a Super Bowl, he is still considered to be one of the best quarterbacks they have ever had. A few weeks ago, Rivers announced that he would be moving on from the Chargers and would be looking to continue his career elsewhere. He still has plenty of gas in the tank and while he may be on the decline, he can still help out a team in need.

After some rumors early in the day, it was announced that Rivers would be signing with the Indianapolis Colts. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the deal is worth $25 million and will only last for one season. This gives Rivers a nice trial period with the team and if things don't go well, both sides can move on as if nothing happened.

There is poised to be an increase in quarterback movement over the next few days. Tom Brady, Cam Newton, and Jameis Winston could all be changing teams within the matter of a couple of days. With this in mind, keep it locked to HNHH as we will bring you all of the latest updates.