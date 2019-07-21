We're reporting on an incredible story brought in by TheShadeRoom. Accordingly, a Philadelphia man recently made headlines after he climbed an apartment building engulfed in flames just to save his mother. The news came directly from ABC Philly and reported on the story of the Philadelphia man who has since been coined a local hero. Last week, the local man noticed that the 19-story Westpark Apartment high-rise where his mother resided had caught on fire. 35-Year-Old Jermaine received a call from his sister that their 65-year-old mother was still stuck inside and could not get out of the 15th-floor apartment because she was bed-ridden. Jermaine immediately went and attempted to rescue his mother.

At first, the police tried to stop him from entering the building and so Jermaine found a way to climb up and save his mother himself. "All for my mom’s safety, period. I wasn’t worried about mine at all. She can’t get out of the bed or walk around so if there’s a fire she needs help out," he shared. He made it all the way to his mother's balcony and because the fire was contained, he was able to help her out. The 35-Year-old had previous experience on roofs from being a roofer by trade, he also added that "As kids, we used to jump roofs. Glad I had the practice." Moreover, the police chose to not arrest him or doing any more considering the circumstances at hand. It remains, nevertheless, quite a heroic act.

