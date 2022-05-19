Joel Embiid was one of the finalists for the NBA MVP trophy. In the eyes of many, Embiid should have easily won the title. After all, he was one of the best players in the NBA all season long and he even won the scoring title. Despite all of this, Embiid was snubbed for another year in a row as the crown ended up going to Nikola Jokic.

This is a move that the journalists seemed to love but the fans truly hated. Most NBA players would agree that Embiid is the rightful MVP, and Sixers fans most definitely agree with that sentiment. Unfortunately, deep biases were at play here and Embiid ultimately got snubbed, unjustly.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Now, however, Embiid is being given an MVP award, however, it is not coming from the NBA. Essentially, the Philadelphia City Council has banned together to name Embiid the MVP of the city. As journalist Anna Orso writes below, Embiid is now Most Valuable Philadelphian. Sure, it might be a consolation prize, however, it does demonstrate just how much Philly loves their big man.

Hopefully, Embiid is feeling the love right now. The Sixers can still run it back next year and if he's able to repeat his numbers, he will definitely be in that MVP conversation again.