A former Philadelphia 76ers dance team member is making serious allegations of bullying and racism from teammates and staff during her time on the squad.

Yahne Coleman, a Los-Angeles based model who used to perform with the Sixers Dancers, revealed some disturbing details about her tenure on the team in a lengthy Instagram post on Tuesday. In the post, Coleman describes being, “racially profiled, bullied, and threatened” and reporting the incidents to her coach and 76ers staff, who did nothing about it.

In addition to the allegations mentioned in the caption of the post, Coleman also attached videos where you can hear a former teammate taunting her with inappropriate and racist remarks. In the footage, the woman can be heard saying, "I will teach you how to use a tampon because your dirty-ass vagina probably smells like fish."

The woman also says, "I will find you in whatever home project you live in. I will slum it to the west side of Philly just to find your ass, beat the shit out of it, and then get you blacklisted from whatever club you think you can get in.”

The team issued a statement regarding the incident shortly after Coleman shared the video. "Tonight, we were made aware of social media posts involving former dance team members that contained insensitive, offensive and unacceptable remarks, as well as allegations of bullying and racist behavior,” the team said.

"The videos, which were filmed in 2016, featured derogatory comments from a former dance team member who left the organization in 2013."

The team continued, "We take this situation very seriously. We intend to investigate this matter immediately and remain committed to fostering a culture of inclusion and equality."

