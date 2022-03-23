Phife Dawg's Posthumous "Forever" Arrives Ft. Q-Tip, De La Soul, Busta Rhymes, Redman, Rapsody & More

On the sixth anniversary of his death, Hip Hop is once again celebrating the life and talents of Phife Dawg. The music icon blessed the world as a member of the legendary group A Tribe Called Quest, and today (March 22), his long-awaited posthumous album Forever has finally been shared. There have been whispers about this album for some time but because this was executed with precision, good things come to those who wait.

This is an album that Phife worked diligently on at the time of his passing, so it is a celebration that the record has finally seen the light of day. Collaborators include Busta Rhymes, Redman, Q-Tip, De La Soul, Rapsody, and many more.

Stream Phife Dawg's Forever and share your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Cheryl’s Big Son (Intro)

2. Only A Coward

3. Fallback ft. Rapsody & Renée Neufville

4. Nutshell Pt. 2 ft. Busta Rhymes & Redman

5. Sorry ft. V.Rich

6. Dear Dilla (Reprise) ft. Q-Tip

7. Wow Factor ft. Maseo of De La Soul

8. Residual Curiosities ft. Lyric Jones

9. God Send ft. Dwele

10. Round Irving High School ft. Cheryl Boyce-Taylor & Angela Winbush

11. French Kiss Trois ft. Redman & Illa J

12. 2 Live Forever ft. Pos of De La Soul, Little Brother & Darien Brockington

13. Forever