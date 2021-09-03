Phife Dawg's "French Kiss Trois" Brings Redman Into The Fold

The late Phife Dawg lives on through his music, and today marks the release of "French Kiss Trois," an update to part "Deux" that brings the legendary Redman into the mix. It's not the first time Reggie Noble has hopped onto a posthumous Phife Dawg release, having previously held it down with some bars on "Nutshell Pt. 2" with Busta Rhymes.

Here, Redman is charged with closing out the classy jam, a tribute to all the French ladies from both Montreal and France. For the occasion, he opts to get a little bit serious about the love of his life-- though not without sprinkling in his signature sense of humor throughout. "I'm so in love with ya," he raps. "The type of woman that will fart in the tub with ya." Clearly, Red is a man that knows what he wants, and you have no choice but to respect that.

Rest in peace to Phife Dawg -- check out "French Kiss Trois" right here.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm so in love with ya

The type of woman that will fart in the tub with ya

She not on IG, Facebook, or Twitter

You try to hit her, she'll right hook a n***a