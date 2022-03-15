One week from today will mark the six-year anniversary of Phife Dawg's death. The ATCQ MC died on March 22nd, 2016 after suffering from complications surrounding diabetes. Fans mourned his loss while members of A Tribe Called Quest kept his name alive in any way they could.



Phife only released one solo album, Ventillation: Da LP, back in 2000 but his estate is preparing to unveil his second studio album, Forever. Serving as the first posthumous album to be released from Phife Dawg's estate, the project will be arriving next Tuesday. DJ Rasta Root, one of Phife Dawg's most trusted collaborators, took to Instagram where he unveiled the news surrounding the release of Forever, along with a detailed tracklist including collaborators and producers.

Forever will boast 13 songs in total with a slew of familiar faces. Busta Rhymes and Redman assist on the J Dilla-produced, "Nutshell Pt. 2," while Phife's groupmember, Q-Tip also makes an appearance on the tracklist. Other appearances on the project include De La Soul's Maseo and Pos, Illa J, Dwele, Little Brother, Phife's mom Cheryl Boyce-Taylor, and more. On the production side, Nottz, 9th Wonder, Khrysis, V Rich, and others earned credit on the project.

The album arrives a day before the official release party at B.O.B's on March 23rd.

Check out the full tracklist and cover art for Phife Dawg's Forever below.