Phife Dawg, Busta Rhymes, & Redman Embody Hip-Hop In "Nutshell Pt. 2"

Phife Dawg, Redman, and Busta Rhymes hold it down in the nostalgia-sparking visuals for "Nutsell Pt. 2."

The late Phife Dawg's posthumous solo album is on the way, with the recent release of the Redman and Busta Rhymes-assisted lead single "Nutshell Pt 2" setting a welcome tone for hip-hop heads. And though the Tribe Called Quest legend isn't here to see this one manifest, his memory certainly endures thanks to some clean new visuals for the lyrically-charged track.

Directed by Tony Reames, the stylized clip features performance footage from all three parties, giving off the impression that Phife, Busta, and Reggie Noble are spitting bars in the same cypher. What truly shines most in this clip, aside from the nostalgic rush of seeing Phife Dawg rocking the mic, is the dynamic presence of each emcee. It's no wonder they were able to shine as collaborators on this one, not only committing to the established rhyme scheme ("In," "Un" and "Keep" form the basis of each verse) but doing so with animated, unrivaled passion.

Anybody who appreciates classic rap will find much to enjoy here -- including, but not exclusive to, how seamlessly the late Phife Dawg holds it down alongside Busta and Redman. Check out "Nutshell Pt. 2" right now, and keep an eye out for more news on Phife's upcoming solo album as it surfaces.