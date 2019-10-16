Pharrell does it all. He has scored movies, designed clothing and written books, so it was only a matter of time before he ventured into the festival industry. Last year, he took this step by curating the inaugural "Something In The Water," which took place on in his hometown of Virginia Beach. He gathered his friends to put together a star-studded lineup that included Diddy, Missy Elliott, Usher, Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes and many more. Unfortunately, one day of the festival got cancelled due to extreme weather, but this year, "Something In The Water" is returning with a big splash.

While the lineup has yet to be revealed, this year's iteration will be extended to six days, taking place from April 20-26. An Instagram post detailed that the festival is planning to expand beyond music to become a multi-faceted event. "In addition to the incredible group of music artists that will be on the beach Friday through Sunday, Pharrell will expand upon the week by once again bringing the best of what he's seen around the world back to VA Beach, including the brightest minds from the culinary world, technology, environmental sustainability, health & wellness, media and more, from Monday through Thursday."

Early bird passes are available through SITW's website.

In other Pharrell-related news, in his new cover story for GQ, he discussed his regrets regarding some of the lyrics in his past music.