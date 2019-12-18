Pharrell and Adidas have one more collaborative sneaker pack on the way before the decade comes to a close, and it's one of their priciest projects to date. The all-new Pharrell Williams 4D will be offered in two colorways - "Active Purple" and "Tech Olive" - and each pair will carry a $400 price tag when they launch on December 20.

Both colorways feature a primeknit construction with Pharrell's familiar "HU" branding stamped on the sock-like ankle collar and faded Three Stripes branding on both sides of the silhouette. The kicks are highlighted by Adidas' signature green 4D printed midsole, which has previously been used on the Adidas Futurecraft 4D and Adidas AlphaEdge 4D silhouettes.

The Pharrell Williams 4D will be available via Adidas.com and select Adidas retailers starting December 20. Despite the gaudy $400 price tag, we'd expect the limited edition kicks to sell out just the way Skateboard P's other Adidas collabs do.

Check out the official images below.

Adidas

Adidas

Adidas

Adidas

Adidas

Adidas

Adidas

Adidas

Adidas

Adidas