Pharrell and NIGO have joined forces once again for another Adidas sneaker collaboration, this time featuring three different silhouettes including the Solar Glide Hu, Tennis Hu, and NMD Hu. The trio of Human Made x Pharrell sneaker collabs will officially launch this Saturday, October 5, but each of the kicks are already available via StockX.

The Human Made NMD Hu currently boasts an average sale price of $289, just slightly more than the $250 retail price, while the Tennis Hu can be had for right around its $130 price tag. Meanwhile The Solar Glide Hu, retailing for $160, is fetching more than $200 on StockX; but that's still a far cry from the original Human Made Solar Glide Hu that is going for an average of $312.

Each of the kicks are built on white primeknit uppers, highlighted by red "HUMAN MADE" hearts stitched onto the toe. The NMD Hu and Tennis HU come equipped with red laces, while the Solar Glide HU opts for white and black speckled laces. As always, the NMDs and Solar Glides are grounded by the beloved Boost cushioning.

Take a look at all three Human Made collabs below, and click here to cop a pair ahead of this weekend's release.

Human Made x Adidas NMD Hu

Human Made x Adidas Solar Glide Hu

Human Made x Adidas Tennis Hu