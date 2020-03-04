Pharrell Williams and Adidas Originals reportedly have plans to release a swarm of cream-colored sneaker collabs this spring, as well as a vibrant, Easter-ready Solar Glide Hu that will be his standout sneaker for the upcoming season. In addition to the Solar Glide, Pharrell's forthcoming Adidas offerings include the Stan Smith, Nizza Hi, SC Premiere, Continental 80, and the Campus, which has not yet been revealed.

The Solar Glide Hu comes equipped varying shades of blue throughout the upper, accompanied by splashes of orange, yellow and teal around the tongue, as well as pink laces and a black Boost midsole. Meanwhile, the Stan Smith, Nizza Hi, SC Premiere and Continental 80 are all built on a monochromatic design with the only hint of color appearing via the laces.

Adidas has not yet announced released dates for Pharrell's Spring 2020 collection but the arrival of official images seems to suggest that the drop date will come sooner than later. Continue scrolling for a look at each of the styles that have surfaced thus far.

Adidas

Adidas

Adidas

Adidas

Adidas

Adidas

Adidas

Adidas

Adidas

Adidas

Adidas

Adidas

Adidas

Adidas

Adidas