Pharrell and Adidas have a number of sneaker collabs in the works for later this year, including a collection of vibrant Adidas NMD Hu colorways, as well as a neutral four-pack of the Adidas Solar Hu Glide.

Official images of the latter surfaced this week, along with a July 20 release date.

Pharrell x Adidas Solar Hu Glide/SBD

As seen in the photo above, the Pharrell x Adidas Solar Hu Glide comes in four monochromatic colorways, including black, white, grey and cream. All of the sneakers come equipped with the familiar "HU" branding on the toe box, reflective detailing, and the beloved Boost cushioning beneath it all.

Each colorway will carry a $150 price tag when it launches at select Adidas retailers, including Adidas.com, on July 20. Continue scrolling for a closer look at all four sneakers.

