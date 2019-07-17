Pharrell Williams has been one of Adidas' favorite collaborators over the last couple of years and while it may not be as popular as the NMD Hu, the Solar Hu Glide is one of his best creations. There have been a few colorways of the shoe to release over the last year or so and now, Adidas is looking to up the ante. The shoe looks a bit like an UltraBoost and with the Boost midsole, it is both comfortable and fashionable. The brand with three stripes is now trying to appeal to flashier consumers with this colorful pack that includes four new colorways.

This pack will include a red, yellow, purple, and blue model which all seem pretty flashy at first glance. If you're trying to stand out while walking down the street, this is definitely the shoe for you. You'll probably have to get creative with your outfit if you want to pull these off but they're still a great pick up regardless.

According to Sole Collector, these will cost $150 USD and will drop within the next few months.

Image via Adidas

