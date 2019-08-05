When they first dropped in 2016, the Pharrell Williams x Adidas NMD Human Race was one of the most popular shoes on the retail and resale markets. Sneakerheads couldn't get enough of the design and for a while, it seemed as though Pharrell could top Kanye West as the best collaborator at the three stripes. Over the years, more and more Adidas NMD Human Race packs have been released although they haven't been able to achieve the same popularity as the previous versions. Despite this, there is no denying that the Human Race pack is still highly sought after and Adidas in honoring that fact with new colorways.

Thanks to some new images courtesy of Adidas, we have a brand new look at the pink and yellow colorways that are set to release later this year. The pink version of the shoe says "SUN" & "CALM" across the top while the yellow version says "KNOW" & "SOUL." This continues with the tradition of putting little sayings on the primeknit of the sneaker. There is white Boost on the midsole as well as a gum outsole on both sneakers.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, these will cost $250 USD when they eventually drop later in the year.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas