Pharrell Williams is an iconic musician in his own right and has contributed to some of the greatest songs ever put on record. Over the past few years, his musical output has largely slowed down as he has focused his attention on various different avenues. For instance, Pharrell is currently signed to Adidas where he has come through with a plethora of great sneakers. One of those models is the Pharrell x Adidas NMD Hu, which has gotten a ton of new colorways over the last month.

Adidas and Pharrell have no plans on slowing down as today, yet another colorway was revealed. This model is simply called "Brown" and it features all of the NMD Hu aesthetics you know and love. The primeknit upper is comprised of a rich brown that also makes its way onto the Boost midsole. From there, the laces, cage, and Boost bricks are made with a light mocha color that helps add some nice contrast to the overall look of the shoe.

If you're a fan of these and want to pick up a pair, you will be able to do so as of Tuesday, December 15th for $220 USD. The Confirmed app is currently hosting sign-ups, so be sure to check that out ASAP.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas