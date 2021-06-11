Pharrell is one of the best producers of this generation and while he may not make as much music as he used to, he is still active in other domains. For instance, Pharrell is embedded in the sneaker world where he has made a significant impact with Adidas. The Pharrell Adidas NMD Hu is one of the best shoes of the last decade and over the past few months, the shoe has received a ton of brand new colorways, including an "Aqua" variant just a few weeks ago.

Now, the latest model to be shown off is this orange offering which is pretty self-explanatory. The shoe has orange Boost on the midsole all while the primeknit is also orange. The only part that isn't orange is the inside which is pretty much all black. Overall, it's a very loud colorway that will certainly work very well throughout the summer months.

If you want to grab a pair, you will be able to get them as of Saturday, June 12 through the Confirmed App. Pairs will go for $220 USD and we imagine they will sell out fast. Let us know what you think, in the comments section below.

Image via Adidas

