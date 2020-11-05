Pharrell Williams is considered to be one of the most legendary music producers of all-time and there is no denying that he is beloved by the world. Throughout the last few years, Williams has been setting his sights on the fashion industry, where he just so happens to have his own deal with Adidas. While it may not be in the same vein as a Kanye West, there is no denying that Pharrell's sneakers with Adidas have been huge hits, particularly the Adidas NMD Hu, which has received numerous colorways over the years.

Now, it seems like three more colorways are about to be released, and they all feature a nearly monochromatic look. In the images below, you can see that these offerings are yellow, pink, and aqua with each colorway being named after its aforementioned color. The shoes have a nice pastel look and are some of the cleanest Adidas NMD Hu's to date. While they may not have the same vibe as the OG from a few years ago, you can't deny these are pretty hard.

So far, it's been reported that the yellow model will drop on November 7th for $220 USD although release dates for the other two have yet to be revealed. Keep it locked to HNHH for updates, we will be sure to bring those to you.

Image via Adidas

