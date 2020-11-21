Pharrell and Adidas have had a working relationship for quite some time now and over the years, it has resulted in some pretty great sneakers. One of those silhouettes is the infamous Adidas NMD Human Race which debuted a few years back. It's a sneaker that immediately grabbed the attention of sneakerheads and over the past few years, we have seen numerous colorways make their way to the market. Prior to the end of 2020, Pharrel and Adidas have been showing off a plethora of new NMD Hu offerings, and now, yet another is being teased.

In the images below, you can see a "White" colorway that will certainly blend in with all of the snow we will be getting in just a few short weeks from now. The sneaker has white laces, white boost, and white Primeknit. The only part of the shoe that isn't white is the lining on the tongue and the insides, as this part of the sneaker is black.

This is a nice clean colorway and if you're looking to grab a pair, you will be able to do so as of November 25th for $220 USD. As always, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

Image via Adidas

