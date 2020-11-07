Pharrell Williams has made some extremely successful sneakers alongside Adidas and it seems like he has no plans on slowing down anytime soon. For instance, just yesterday we reported on how his Pharrell x Adidas NMD Hu would be getting three vibrant colorways including "Yellow," "Aqua," and "Pink." Now, yet another colorway has been revealed in the same vein as the other three, but this time, it is "Orange."

In the official images which can be found below, we can see a sneaker that perfectly encapsulates its own name. The shoe has a nice orange primeknit upper, with the orange aesthetic being passed all the way down to the Boost midsole, and even the laces. This solid aesthetic should prove to be a huge hit amongst fans of this silhouette and while Halloween might be behind us, these could certainly work within your sneaker collection, depending on what you've got in there already.

As for a release date, you can expect these to drop in two weeks from now on Saturday, November 21st for $220 USD. These are poised to be a big release so if you plan on copping them, it's important to be ready on the Adidas website.

Image via Adidas

