Pharrell Williams is one of the biggest artists in the world when it comes to production although, over the last few years, he has mostly devoted his time to the fashion world. With his Adidas deal, Pharrell has brought forth some pretty incredible shoes including the Adidas NMD Hu which has received a plethora of new colorways as of late.

The latest to be unveiled is this "Aqua" model which is covered from head to toe in a gorgeous shade of blue. Even the Boost midsole is covered in aqua and it makes for a summer aesthetic that will please a lot of sneakerheads. The writing on the top says "ULUNTU" which actually means “humanity” in Xhosa. Overall, it's a dope shoe that will please anyone who needs a vibrant summer option.

Fans of this shoe will officially be able to cop a pair as of Saturday, April 24th for $220 USD. In the meantime, let us know what you think of this new model and whether or not it is something you would cop for yourself. As always, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the world of sneakers.

Image via Adidas

