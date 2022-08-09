Pharrell Williams and Adidas have teamed up for some pretty amazing sneakers over the years. Of course, the shoe that everyone knows and loves is the Adidas NMD Human Race. This is a model that has received a ton of colorways over the last decade or so, and even in 2022, it continues to impress. Now, it is set to receive its most out there offering yet, in the Adidas NMD Hu "Animal Print Blue."

As you can see in the images down below, the shoe has a blue upper with a blue Boost midsole. From there, we have yellow and black animal print spots that run throughout. There are orange highlights as well, while the laces are green. An extra pair of orange laces will also be included, for good measure.

If you are planning on copping this brand new shoe, you will be able to do so as of Saturday, August 13th for a price of $220 USD. Pairs will be available as of 10 AM EST through platforms like the Confirmed app. Let us know what you think of this brand-new shoe, in the comments section down below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Adidas

