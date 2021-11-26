Pharrell has been putting together some very unique sneakers with Adidas over the past few years, including the Adidas NMD Hu. Over the last few months, however, Pharrell has been pushing another Humanrace model called the Sichona. The shoe was debuted a while back by Lil Uzi Vert, and since that time, we have only seen a handful of colorways. Now, however, Adidas is looking to change that as they recently unveiled a "Shock Yellow" color scheme which can be found below.

The shoe definitely lives up to its name as it has a loud yellow hue to it with orange on the tongue and some teal writing on the sides. Pharrell has always been colorful with his shoes, and the Sichona has proven to be absolutely no different. Of course, these might not be everyone's cup of tea, although many will certainly appreciate them.

It has been revealed that this shoe is going to drop on Tuesday, November 30th for a price of $180 USD. This is a very unique shoe and we're sure the Pharrell fans out there will be excited to cop. Let us know what you think, in the comments section down below.

Image via Adidas

