Pharrell Williams is one of the greatest producers of our generation and when it comes to the world of footwear, Pharrell has been making quite an impression. For the last half of a decade, Pharrell has come through with some great offerings on the Adidas NMD Human Race, and now, he is looking to make waves with a brand new silhouette.

This new model is called the Pharrell x Adidas Humanrace SiÄhona and it features a primeknit upper with a chunky Boost midsole that looks incredibly comfy. The very first colorway will be completely covered in blue, all while the Humanrace branding on the side will be red. This is a silhouette that was shown off months ago, and now it is truly living up to the hype.

The brand new Pharrell x Adidas Humanrace SiÄhona is slated to drop on Friday, August 27th for a price of $180 USD over at Adidas.com/Pharrell. This is one of those silhouettes that will truly pop on your feet, so if you need to enhance your wardrobe, these might be the way to go. Let us know what you think, in the comments section below.

Image via Adidas

