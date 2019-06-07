When Adidas started to take over the sneaker game back in 2016, one of the most popular silhouettes they brought to the table was the Boost-injected NMD. The lifestyle shoe was then given a makeover by Pharrell Williams with the Adidas NMD Human Race. This is easily one of the most popular and successful collaborations in recent memory that has seen a multitude of packs come out over the last couple of years. While there hasn't been a big Human Race release in a while, that might be about to change as the Instagram user @yankeekicks came through with some interesting photos yesterday.

In the posts below, the sneaker account suggests that there is a "Gum Pack" coming out for the Adidas NMD Human Race and that there will be two colorways, including one black and one pink. As the name would suggest, each shoe has a gum outsole while the midsole is made of white boost. The pink pair says "SUN" and "CALM" on the upper while the black pair says "INFINITE" and "SPECIES."

As of right now, there is no official information from Adidas regarding this sneaker so stay tuned for any updates.