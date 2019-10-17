Pharrell Williams is a musical genius who just so happens to be embedded in the world of fashion. Most of his work in the industry has been in partnership with Adidas who gave him his very own shoe, the Pharrell NMD Human Race. Since the release of that shoe, Pharrell has had the chance to work on numerous other silhouettes that have taken the sneaker world by storm. Now, it seems as though the artist and producer is shifting his focus to Adidas' infamous 4D technology.

In some leaked images from py_rates, we can see two Adidas 4D Runner Mid models which have the "Hu" branding on the side. These colorways are purple and olive and look pretty clean at first glance. Just like the other 4D models, the midsole is mint green and is 4D printed, hence the name.

For now, there is no information as to when these kicks will be released although we should have more information in the near future. According to Sole Collector, these will most likely go for $400 USD. Let us know in the comments what you think of this upcoming model.

Image via py_rates

