Families are mourning the deaths of two people who lost their lives in Virginia Beach last Friday (March 26). It's reported that separate altercations in the resort area caused deaths and multiple injuries; first, two groups arguing escalated into a fight that resulted in at least five men opening fire. One of the suspects, 18-year-old Nyquez Tyyon Baker, reportedly admitted to shooting into a nearby crowd before handing the gun off to someone else. Bad Girls Club star Deshayla Harris was slain in a separate shooting in the resort area, as well, and Pharrell Williams recently shared that his cousin Donovan Lynch, was also killed in a third altercation nearby.



According to USA Today, 25-year-old Donovan was a former college football player who was well-liked. It's reported that he was killed by a police officer but details are scarce. It has been stated that officers "encountered an armed citizen" but it was later added that a firearm was located "in the vicinity." Whether or not that firearm belonged to Lynch has yet to be shared but it has been reported that the officer who killed Lynch didn't have his body camera activated. Why? For "unknown reasons."

"The loss of these lives is a tragedy beyond measure. My cousin Donovon was killed during the shootings," Pharrell wrote on Instagram. "He was a bright light and someone who always showed up for others. It is critical my family and the other victims’ families get the transparency, honesty and justice they deserve. Virginia Beach is the epitome of hope and tenacity and, as a community, we will get through this and come out even stronger."

