Making a prank call to police in order to have cops rush to the scene of someone's home when there truly isn't an emergency seems as if it would be an enormous waste of time and resources. However, that doesn't stop a select few from targeting celebrities and doing just that. Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Chris Brown, Charlie Sheen, Ashton Kutcher, Selena Gomez, Diddy, Magic Johnson, Justin Timberlake, Rihanna, Kris Jenner, and Paris Hilton are just a handful of famous figures whose homes have been swarmed with police officers due to a false report of a dire emergency. Now, Pharrell Williams can add his name to that list.



Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images

According to a report made by TMZ, on Monday evening, Los Angeles police dispatch received a call that there had been a fatal shooting at Pharrell's home. The outlet claims that their law enforcement sources stated the call came in around 6:30 p.m. and the person on the line insisted that someone had been accidentally "shot in the stomach and died."

Officers quickly made their way to Pharrell's home only to find its occupants confused about why the police were on their front porch. Wanting to make sure that there, indeed, was no one injured on the premises, the police spoke with everyone and concluded that there hadn't been a shooting incident at all. Pharrell reportedly wasn't even home when it all went down, yet, police are still investigating as they're looking into who placed the call.