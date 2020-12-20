Pharrell Williams says all but one song from Justin Timberlake's iconic 2002 album, Justified, was originally meant for Michael Jackson, but the legendary singer turned down the tracks.

Williams discussed the album on the Revolt TV podcast, Drink Champs, telling N.O.R.E & DJ EFN that “Michael turned us down too."

“John McClain was his manager at the time,” Williams continued. “We sent him pretty much all the stuff y’all are hearing on the Justified album. That’s all the Michael stuff.”

“All but one song, they were all written for Michael,” he added.

“John McClain was like, 'Man Michael don’t want that shit,’” Williams remembered. “‘He wants that shit you’re giving Noreaga….he want that ‘Superthug.’”

Elsewhere in the interview, Williams spoke about the infamous beef between Drake and Meek Mill saying that he's disappointed the two will likely never release a collaborative album: "It still breaks my heart to this day, because I would've loved to have heard those guys on a song together or heard a joint project together," Williams said. "By the way, Pusha says Drake's got bars. When Drake makes something that's amazing, we talk about it all the time."

