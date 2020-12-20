Drake is one of the biggest artists in the world and as it stands, he has a massive deal with Nike. This Nike and Jordan Brand deal has been around for a while now although back in 2018, it seemed like he was taking his talents and his name to Adidas. This was never actually confirmed although Pusha T alleged the deal in his "The Story Of Adidon" diss track that went extremely viral. Immediately after this diss came out, Drake's Adidas deal was allegedly scrapped which led him back to Nike.

The Canadian artist has never actually confirmed the rumors although there have been rumblings that Push was telling the truth. During a recent episode of Drink Champs, Pharrell Williams was asked about the potential Drake deal and as you will see in the clip below, Push was, in fact, correct.

"He did. He did have a deal there. But again, all of this was unbeknownst to me," Pharrell said. "Drake told me that he had a situation there, but I didn't know that any of this would ever come up."

This is certainly a big revelation although at this point, a Drake x Adidas collab is moot. Pusha T burned that bridge a long time ago and with Drake's Nike NOCTA line on the horizon, it's clear the artist is comfortable with where he is right now.

Cole Burston/Getty Images