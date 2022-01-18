Pharrell Williams stands as one of the greatest producers in hip-hop but his contributions to the culture run deeper than his catalog. Skateboard P is a trendsetter through his fashion choices which have undoubtedly influenced another generation of figures in fashion. Between Billionaire Boys Club, Ice Cream, bringing BAPE to the masses, and his Human Race collection with Adidas, Pharrell has continuously set the standard for fashion.



Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

21 Savage is amazed by Pharrell's consistent swagger over the years. So much, that he declared the Virginia producer the "king of drip." The ATL rapper took to Twitter where he expressed his appreciation for Pharrell's stylistic evolution since the beginning of his career. "Pharrell is the king of drip!!" 21 Savage tweeted. "How the hell he do that shit for so long ?"

Pharrell responded to 21 Savage's tweet with a play on the title of his annual festival that he hosts in his home state of Virginia every year. "From Virginia... it's Something In The Water," he responded.

We've yet to get a collaboration from the two artists, though they have been in the studio together. Back in 2018, 21 Savage hinted that he and Pharrell were cooking up together. Unfortunately, it hasn't been released yet. Maybe we'll end up getting a Pharrell-produced banger from Savage at some point this year.

