Pharrell Wiliams and his non-profit, Black Ambition, are teaming up with Chanel for a two-part initiative to help provide Black and Latinx entrepreneurs with “access to knowledge, insights and opportunities from industry-leading experts.” Williams has already tapped Tracee Ellis Ross, Edith Cooper, Emma Grede, and Natalie Massenet to help out with a "Women Who Lead" conversation.

“It’s important to have recognizable faces, and faces that represent brands that they build,” Williams said regarding the initiative.



Theo Wargo / Getty Images

In addition to the "Women Who Lead" event, there will also be a series of interactive mentorship workshops.

“Even when you have a great business plan you might not find the right operators,” Williams says. “[The mentorship program] teaches you all of those things. Success really does have a lot of authors. Usually when you say ‘success has a lot of authors’ it's a dig at people who didn’t do something but are taking the credit. In this particular sense when it comes to running a business, success does have a lot of authors – there are a lot of signatures needed to cosign to get a brand new idea off the ground.”

Williams has worked with Chanel numerous times in the past for various campaigns and events.

