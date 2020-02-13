mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Pharrell Joins Snoh Aalegra On The Remix To "Whoa"

Keenan Higgins
February 13, 2020 16:33
The new age smooth operator enlists Skateboard P for the remix to her breakout hit.


While many consider her to be the second coming of Sade Adu, especially with that "Smooth Operator" cover from her days going by Sheri, ARTium recording artist Snoh Aalegra is actually carving a lane for herself that has potential to extend beyond those oftentimes limiting comparisons to past music legends. She proved that immensely with her velvety 2019 hit "Whoa," which now gets a proper remix featuring none other than the Renaissance Man of music himself, Pharrell Williams.


Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIDAL

Everything remains pretty much the same as the original aside from Pharrell's added verse towards the middle. His tone is very monotone, almost too chill given his signature falsetto on hits like "Frontin" and "Happy." However, we respect Skateboard P for switching it up and delivering a more "rap-singing" flow this time around. Both artists ultimately blend together perfectly here, and it hypes up the potential of a full project with P at the production end and Snoh on singing duties. Make it happen!

Listen to the remix of "Whoa" by Snoh Aalegra featuring Pharrell below, and let us know what you think:

Quotable Lyrics:

I got trigger words to make you realize
That you wasn't feelin' like this at first
Drips coming down like little birds
Call me from your sky, baby, listen to your vibe
Arm, leg, leg, arm, head — shit
Arm, leg, leg, arm, head, plus the womb makes you a sex
And when we mix, we make The Matrix glitch
I'm on you, we undo, okay, switch

 

