Pharrell Joins Snoh Aalegra On The Remix To "Whoa"

While many consider her to be the second coming of Sade Adu, especially with that "Smooth Operator" cover from her days going by Sheri, ARTium recording artist Snoh Aalegra is actually carving a lane for herself that has potential to extend beyond those oftentimes limiting comparisons to past music legends. She proved that immensely with her velvety 2019 hit "Whoa," which now gets a proper remix featuring none other than the Renaissance Man of music himself, Pharrell Williams.



Everything remains pretty much the same as the original aside from Pharrell's added verse towards the middle. His tone is very monotone, almost too chill given his signature falsetto on hits like "Frontin" and "Happy." However, we respect Skateboard P for switching it up and delivering a more "rap-singing" flow this time around. Both artists ultimately blend together perfectly here, and it hypes up the potential of a full project with P at the production end and Snoh on singing duties. Make it happen!

Listen to the remix of "Whoa" by Snoh Aalegra featuring Pharrell below, and let us know what you think:

Quotable Lyrics:

I got trigger words to make you realize

That you wasn't feelin' like this at first

Drips coming down like little birds

Call me from your sky, baby, listen to your vibe

Arm, leg, leg, arm, head — shit

Arm, leg, leg, arm, head, plus the womb makes you a sex

And when we mix, we make The Matrix glitch

I'm on you, we undo, okay, switch