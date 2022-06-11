Pharrell's "Something In The Water" festival is one of the hottest tickets of the summer. Huge names keep getting added to the DC event, including Tyler, The Creator, Skepta, Moneybagg Yo, J Balvin, Lil Baby, and Lil Uzi Vert. Pharrell has only created more hype for the show after dropping a new song, "Cash In Cash Out," featuring Tyler and 21 Savage.

Now, a lucky group of students is going to be able to go to the star-studded festival free of charge. On Friday, Williams announced he'd be giving out free tickets for all graduating seniors in the DC public school system.

Victor Boyko/Getty Images

"Congrats to this year's DC high school graduates on all that you guys have accomplished," Pharrell said in a video. "You truly inspired us through all your resiliency and your ability to learn through a pandemic. You deserve to be celebrated, and so we're gonna. On behalf of 'Something In The Water' and the XQ Institute, we would like to gift each of you one free pass to the festival." He continued to tell the seniors to check with the heads of their school to redeem the gift.

The DC mayor, Muriel Bowser, chimed in to endorse the move. "The school year is coming to a close, and we want every DC graduate to know just how proud we are of their accomplishments!" Bowser wrote on Twitter. 3-day passes to the festival are currently being sold for $350, so it's a big move by Pharrell to hand out tickets to the thousands of students in DC's public school system.

[via]