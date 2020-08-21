Pharrell & Jay-Z Share "Entrepreneur" Video Highlighting Black Business Owners

As the gossip continues about Jay-Z potentially releasing his Pharrell Williams collaboration in order to steal attention from Nas, the single has arrived. We don't receive too much music from Jay nowadays as his mogul status has caused him to shift his energy elsewhere, but when he does drop music—like he did when he recently linked up with Jay Electronica—it's always a touch of gold.

The celebrated rapper and the megaproducer are responsible for creating some of our favorite hits for decades, both collectively and individually, so it's always a treat when they join forces. Their latest, "Entrepreneur" doesn't disappoint, and we're excited to hear this one on heavy rotation. "The intention for a song was all about how tough it is to be an entrepreneur in our country to begin with," Pharrell explained. "Especially as someone of color, there’s a lot of systemic disadvantages and purposeful blockages. How can you get a fire started, or even the hope of an ember to start a fire, when you’re starting at disadvantages with regards to health care, education, and representation?"

Give "Entrepreneur" a few spins and let us know what you think about this track, delivered by two of the best to ever do it.

Quotable Lyrics

Black Twitter, what's that? When Jack gets paid, do you?

For every one Gucci, support two FUBUs

Sipping crip-a-Cola consumer and an owner, uh

Till we all vertically integrated from the floor up

D'Usse pour up, sip Ace till I throw up

Like gang signs except I bang mines for both ya