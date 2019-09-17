Pharoahe Monch Returns With New Group TH1RT3EN For "Palindrome"

Pharoah Monche doesn't get the credit he actually deserves. Sure, "Simon Says" is among one of the greatest hip-hop songs of all time but it appears that his skillset gets overlooked in the mainstream conversations about hip-hop. However, that hasn't prevented him from dishing out new music. It's been four years since the release of his last album, PTSD: Post Traumatic Stress Disorder but he's readying a new project right now. '

Pharoahe Monch has joined forces with guitarist Marcus Machado and drummer Daru Jones for his new group, TH1RT3EN. The group unleashed their new single, "Palindrome" earlier today which includes production from Nottz. Once again, Monch proves why he's one of the toughest on the mic with this record.

Peep the new song below.

Quotable Lyrics

13 is the exorcist with extra x's

You're a civic next to the exodus for both sexes

A Christian Malcolm X minus all his conviction

I lie and tell 'em there's no x in Nixon