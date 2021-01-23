Pharoahe Monch & th1rt3en Release "A Magnificent Day For An Exorcism"

Pharoah Monch is an incredible wordsmith, proving that his pen is kept sharp over the course of his career. But after so many years of rapping, Monch is exploring his other sides of his creativity. He formed a rock group alongside Daru Jones and Marcus Machado called th1rt3en and they've been slowly rolling out the release of their debut project with several singles.

On Friday, they finally dropped their debut album, A Magnificient Time For An Exorcism, fully embracing the rock and metal's obsession with the occult. The project includes 13 songs in total, fusing Pharoah Monch's rap stylings with rock-influences. Some of the tracks lean more towards hip-hop than others but Monch maintains the high-standard of lyricism that his fans know him for.

Check the project out below.