On January 3rd, a Rite Aid pharmacy in Philadelphia was robbed by a man who was supposedly seeking money for his sick child.

According to a report from CNN, the robbery unfolded as follows. A man approached the register, wearing a grey hoodie and dark gloves. He gives the cashier an item, which she scanned and placed in a plastic bag. Once that was done, the man handed her a small piece of paper, which partially reads, "Give me all the money. I'm sorry, I have a sick child. You have 15 seconds." The robber then reaches into his pocket and leans over the counter as he watches the cashier place money from the till into the plastic bag.

Security cameras captured the full robbery. It ended with the suspect putting the bag in his pocket and walking away on foot. The man didn’t brandish a weapon during the robbery, Philadelphia police officer Tanya Little told CNN.

Despite the security camera footage, police have not yet been able to identify the suspect. The PPD Northwest Detective Division is seeking assistance in finding the man responsible. He’s described as a black man between 30 and 40 years old, under 6 feet tall, with facial hair.