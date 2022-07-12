mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

PGF Nuk & EST Gee Link Up For New Single, "Not Opps"

PGF Nuk shared his "Switch Music" album on Friday, featuring EST Gee, BIG30, Polo G, and more.


Last Friday, PGF Nuk delivered his Switch Music album, featuring appearances from BIG30, Polo G, PGF Glizzy, PGF Tavo, PGF Mooda, and PGF Jman. Since its debut, a handful of tracks have arisen as fan favourites, including another collaboration called "Not Opps" with EST Gee.

The nearly three-minute-long song kicks off with Nuk on the chorus as he raps, "Pop out with them racks like I hit the jackpot / Boy, you ain’t no threat, boy, them n*ggas not opps / We don't chase bops, but baby, send that lo' to get him dropped."

For his turn, Gee flexes his strong lyrical muscles, spitting, "We the ones that made it hot, they don't post up on that block / Well, they can, but if they do, then there's a chance they might get shot / I be givin' up my drop, postin' ridin' through my hood / N*ggas scared when I pop out, yolie with a hot gun."

Stream "Not Opps" on Spotify or Apple Music below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

Think his opp is back on, kids tryna act grown (Kids tryna act grown)
But I'ma show him (But I'ma show him, n*gga)
Bring that pressure to a n*gga mammy home (Bring it to his mama home)
Plus, I'm deep, I'm not alone (Plus, I'm deep in), how the f*ck you dodge a switch?
Sound like Tommy, homis cancel n*ggas' Christmas like the Grinch, uh

