Peyton Manning says he wants the retirement gifts he gave Tom Brady back, following the legendary quarterback's announcement that he will be returning to the NFL, this season. Manning says that he had sent Brady a personal letter and a bottle of wine.

“I want the letter back,” Manning said at an event hosted by The MINT Collective on Saturday. “You got to read all these nice things, I want it back. I want the bottle of wine back, too.”



Jamie Squire / Getty Images

Throughout their careers, both Manning and Brady maintained an intense rivalry as it was often debated whether one of them was the greatest quarterback of all time. Both players were selected to fourteen or more Pro Bowl rosters.

Following Brady's retirement announcement, Manning released a heartwarming statement congratulating him on an "unbelievable" career.

“Congratulations to my friend Tom on an unbelievable football career,’’ said Manning. “To do it as long as he did, at the highest levels is absolutely incredible. It was an honor and a privilege to compete against him on the field, and I truly appreciate his friendship off the field. I have always admired and respected his competitiveness, his dedication, his discipline, and his commitment to being the best. I wish him the best in his next chapter. Congratulations again, pal!’’

Check Manning's new comments from Saturday below.

