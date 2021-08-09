NFL legend Peyton Manning, who played quarterback for the Colts and Broncos during his career, trolled his rival, Tom Brady, during his Pro Football Hall of Fame acceptance speech, Sunday night. Manning and Brady went head to head countless times throughout their storied careers.

“Speaking of rivals, my good friend Tom Brady is here tonight,” said Manning. “By the time Tom Brady is inducted in his first year of eligibility in the year 2035, he’ll only have time to post his acceptance speech on his Instagram account.”

Manning won two Super Bowls and was award five MVPs throughout his 18-year career.



Andy Lyons / Getty Images

Brady got involved in the teasing as well, on Twitter, writing “I just need to make sure he’s really done. Can’t risk this guy coming back … .”

Manning also poked fun at Ravens legend Ray Lewis, who set the record for longest speech in 2018 by going for 38 minutes.

"Ray Lewis just finished giving his speech that he started in 2018," Manning said.

Elsewhere in his speech, Manning spoke about his father, former NFL quarterback Archie Manning

"My favorite quarterback, my hero, my dad," Peyton said while fighting off emotions. "Dad, there's no one I would rather have or be more appropriate to welcome me to the stage than you."

[Via]