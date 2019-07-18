Peyton Manning retired from football after winning the Super Bowl in 2016 and since then, he has remained as a fan of the sport. Manning will forever be a legendary quarterback who was known for putting up big numbers and leading his teams to the playoffs on numerous occasions. While he may not have as many Super Bowls as Tom Brady, it's clear that he's still an all-time great.

Since his retirement, it's been speculated that he would either become a broadcaster or would eventually become an executive for a team. Well, TMZ recently caught up with Manning and asked him about such a prospect. As of right now, Manning is content with watching the games from afar.

"I kind of like being a fan," Manning explained. "[I get to] go to a lot of games ... see the Broncos play, Colts play, see the Giants play ... so I'm kind of enjoying doing that part of it right now but we'll see."

Manning also said that there is a possibility he could become an executive in the future, although for now, he's happy to just watch the games at his own pace. If Manning were to join an NFL team, it would be interesting to see who he chooses to go with as we know his allegiances lie with the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos.