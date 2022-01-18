Peyton Manning and Eli Manning have taken the NFL broadcasting world by storm this past year thanks to their innovative "Manning Cast." This special Monday Night Football telecast involves the two brothers reacting to the game in real-time, without any play-by-play. The two will usually break down some of the biggest plays, all while having guests on to break up the monotony. It has been a lot of fun so far this year, and there is no doubt that they deserve a second year at ESPN.

Last night, the Manning brothers were in charge of the Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals game, which saw the Rams come out victorious. Perhaps the most infamous part of the broadcast came in the first quarter, following an Odell Beckham Jr. touchdown.

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

In the clip below, Eli asks Peyton to break down the touchdown pass, although the eldest Manning is confused by what is happening and gets a little NSFW, saying "I can't hear shit" and live television. Eli was quick to move on from the segment, and overall, it was pretty hilarious. Later in the broadcast, Peyton admitted to busting his mic after getting hyped up by OBJ's TD.

The Manning brothers will probably be getting a call from ESPN HR and the FCC, however, it's good to see them doing their thing and exhibiting some unique personalities. After all, it is something the broadcasting world could use a lot of these days.