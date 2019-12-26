On Thursday, a group of Target customers will present a petition signed by over 450,000 people to the retail giant's headquarters.

The petition in question is in regard to the use of single-use plastic bags in the store. Plastic bags have long been a talking point for environmental activists and conscious consumers as a whole, and it seems that shoppers are ready to hold their favorite retailers up to the challenge of banning their use.

“There’s a huge impact because plastic never really goes away," said organizer Theresa Carter. "It just breaks down into smaller and smaller pieces called microplastics, and those end up everywhere. The response to it has been pretty amazing. I think people just really care about this issue."

The petition that was uploaded to Change.org made reference to stores such as Costco and IKEA as clear examples of the functionality of a plastic bag-free zone. However, Target since responded to the petition, reminding the public of its commitment to using plastic bags that are made with 40 percent recycled content, adding that for 25 years, the retailer has recycled its plastic hangers for use in stores.

"At Target, we're committed to putting solutions in place that leave the planet better for future families to enjoy," Target wrote in a statement. "We have many initiatives in place to help reduce our use of plastic, including sustainable packaging goals, plastic bags that are now made with 40 percent recycled content, a 25-year commitment to recycling plastic garment hangers and Target's work as a global signatory of the New Plastics Economy. Since 2010, we've also offered recycling kiosks at the front of our stores, including ones for plastic bags. In addition to established efforts, Target teams across the business are working to eliminate, reduce and find alternatives for plastics in our products, packaging, and operations."