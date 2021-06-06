Peter Rosenberg Taps Styles P, Ransom & Smoke DZA On "S.R.D"

Peter Rosenberg's teased the release of a new project over the past few years but it was only on Friday when it was unleashed in its entirety. Real Late is an embodiment of Rosenberg's Sunday night radio show on Hot 97 where he highlights only the rawest, underground rap music. That being said, there's little mainstream name recognition attached to the project but for the hip-hop heads, it's a solid body of work that highlights incredible production with talented lyricists.

Styles P, Ransom, and Smoke DZA connect on Rosenberg's album for the single, "S.R.D." Buck Dudley cooks up the distorted and atmospheric production that serves as the foundation for the three rappers to flex their lyrical muscle.

Peep the track below and read, "Peter Rosenberg Talks New Album, The Idea Of "Real Hip-Hop" & Jay-Z G-Check."

Quotable Lyrics

Underground but I'm over the top

Enough's enough now, fuck the pigs, over the slop

I'm like Stallone with the hat back, over the top

But I don't arm wrestle, I atom bomb wrestle

I'm a nuke when I'm in the booth, I'm a bronze vessel

